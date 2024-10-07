A POETRY project has captured the voices of Cornwall’s children, young people and carers for a collection of poetry celebrating the sea — with a spoken word performance planned in West Looe.
Mor Poets, the all-women poetry collective founded and led by Falmouth-based Ella Walsworth-Bell, ran a series of free community workshops around Cornwall to gather a diverse range of voices from young people’s encounters with the sea.
The outcome of those workshops which were funded by the Feast programme, is an exciting, collaborative, sea-themed poetry anthology set to be published soon with the help of a Crowdfunder.
It’s the collective’s third poetry book, following on from their sea swimming anthology Morvoren published in 2022, and surf poetry anthology Mordardh which came out last year.
Mordros, the Cornish for ‘sound of the sea’ comprises over 30 poems that capture the relationship both locals and visitors have with the sea, and the soundscape of the ocean.
Ella explains: “To create this book, we drew upon our happiest memories and experiences of being in or near the sea. The result is a joyous celebration of the sea and what it means to us all.
“We also hope this collection brings a wider audience to poetry, and encourages more people to get down the beach – and if you can’t get there, reading this book will enable you to dip your toe into a world of words.”
People can catch the Mor Poets in action later this month, as part of Carn to Cove’s rural touring scheme’s autumn programme. They will presenting a unique spoken word performance of their poetry filled with captivating words, rhythmic beats, and the spirit of the ocean.
The events take place at Trevow Helston Old Chapel, on October 23, and St Nicholas Church, West Looe, on October 26. Tickets are available through their website: www.carntocove.co.uk
The public can support the printing of Mordros via the Crowdfunder launched by the group which offers rewards for donations starting at £3, as well as pre-ordering options. Donations can be made to www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/mordardh-surf-poetry.
Mordros will be available from Cornwall Writers: www.cornwallwriters.co.uk once published.