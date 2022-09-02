Young people asked to consider a care career
Now that exam results are in, young people in Cornwall are asked to consider a career in Cornwall’s care sector which has a range of opportunities for everyone.
Proud To Care Cornwall, an initiative facilitated by Cornwall Council, is asking young people to think about what the care sector has to offer, offering good pay, on the job training and a feeling as though you are making a real difference to people’s lives.
Cornwallis Care Services, who support people in care homes across Cornwall are one of a number of care providers who are keen to take on young people, saying they offer a new perspective, lots of energy and commitment to the roles.
Michaela Gill, training, recruitment and development manager from Cornwallis Care Services said: “Working in care is very rewarding, no two days are the same but nevertheless you will always come away thinking that you’ve made a difference to someone’s life that day, you’ve made someone smile. It’s those moments that you probably won’t get in most other industries”.
Evie Clarkson, a young person who works at Cornwallis Care Services was given training and support while working at one of their residential homes, she said: “I love spending time with the residents, they have so many stories to tell me. Working here has given me fundamental skills to move forward in my career. I’m now taking a gap year while working at Cornwallis to further my skills, ready for starting my degree in September 2023.”
Training and support is provided and often you can volunteer as a way of finding out if you would be suited to working in a care related role. For anyone who is interested in finding out more you can visit the Proud To Care Cornwall website.
