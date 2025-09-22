A YOUNG girl who spent nine months in hospital learning how to talk, walk and breathe again has received an award in recognition of her resilient and positive spirit in the face of adversity.
Lowenna Banks, 10, who belongs to the Brownies in St Austell, has been presented with a rare Guiding Star award by the Girlguiding movement.
As part of the recognition, Lowenna will be heading to Girlguiding Celebrates in Manchester next month where she will walk down a red carpet and enjoy a party.
Lowenna said: “I feel so proud to have been given a Guiding Star award. I took it into school to show everyone. I can’t wait to go to the Girlguiding Celebrates event as it will be so exciting.
“I love being a Brownie because I’ve got lots of friends there and I love earning badges.”
Life changed suddenly for Lowenna in April 2020, during the pandemic lockdown, when she experienced a bleed on her brain.
Airlifted to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children by Cornwall Air Ambulance, medics discovered that she had sustained extensive damage to her brain stem and other areas of her brain.
Lowenna was unconscious for five days and the hospital staff prepared her parents for the worst possible outcome.
However, Lowenna defied the odds and regained consciousness, but she was faced with having to relearn how to do many things independently, including the ability to breathe, walk, talk, sit and stand.
She spent nine months in Bristol – 150 miles away from her two sisters at home in St Austell – during which time she underwent extensive neuro-rehabilitation.
Leaving Bristol in January 2021, Lowenna brought many of the hospital staff to tears when she managed to walk out with the assistance of her physiotherapist.
Since being home, Lowenna has continued to improve though she still faces health challenges.
