A PALM tree that can live for up to 800 years has produced an enormous leaf that has got experts excited in Cornwall.
The rare and endangered coco de mer palm has produced its first mature leaf – believed to be the largest of its kind in the UK – which could yet more than double in length.
This type of tree is native to the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean and is renowned for producing the world’s largest and heaviest seed.
The coco de mer in the rainforest biome at the Eden Project, near St Austell, was grown from a seed provided by the Ministry of Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment in the Seychelles
The seed was planted by the Eden Project team 22 years ago.
The impressive mature leaf has taken around 10 years to develop to this stage and is approximately four metres in length.
The leaf is one of the largest in the biome and is thought to be the first of its kind to reach maturity in the country.
Over the next decade, the leaf is expected to grow even more, with the potential for it to reach eight to 10 metres in length.
Peter Jones, the Eden Project’s director of horticulture, said: “We are thrilled to provide an opportunity for our visitors to see an example of the coco de mer’s majestic leaves in maturity, and in doing so, help tell the story of this incredible plant and the importance of its survival.
“As an educational charity, we are proud to play our part in the conservation of this extraordinary species and look forward to seeing it thrive for many more years to come.”
In June, a baobab tree in the rainforest biome flowered in what is believed to be another first in the UK.
