MORE than 40 vehicles took to the roads for this year’s Callington Young Farmers’ charity tractor run.
Forty-two tractors from across the region took part in the 25 mile drive bringing a variety of tractors from 60 year old vintage one with no cabs, right up to modern tractors with all the latest technology.
The starting point was located at D H Pearce's farm at Blunts. The route took the tractors through the local villages of Quethiock, St Ive, Pensilva, Upton Cross, Rilla Mill, Linkinhorne, South Hill, Maders, Kelly Bray, Callington and Harrowbarrow. After a long journey, the tractors arrived at their final destination — Dupath Farm just outside of Callington.
The route took approximately two hours to complete, unfortunately two tractors didn't make it all the way around with one having a puncture and another breaking down. Thankfully, the local traffic that the convoy met were said to be very understanding and enjoyed the drive by.
In total the tractor run raised around £700 pounds for The Primrose Foundation in Derriford Hospital and club funds.
Callington Young Farmers club has members from 15 to 27 years old and meet every Thursday evening. The club welcomes always new members - farmer or not.
Find out more on the club on Facebook.