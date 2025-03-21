MEMBERS of Liskeard’s Young Farmers Club (YFC) rolled up their sleeves to help out at Corserv Care’s The Echo Centre.
Volunteers brought all the tools, equipment and vehicles needed to make short work of tough tasks in the centre’s garden.
With a greenhouse due to arrive soon, the young farmers cleared vegetation and removed a large concrete platform so that another area can be reseeded with grass.
The Echo Centre is a day opportunity centre for people with physical disabilities and is managed by Corserv Care. Around 30 people with a range of neurological conditions such as MS, Parkinson’s and Stroke currently attend throughout the week, taking part in activities to support their rehabilitation and their physical and mental wellbeing.
Team leader Lorna Searle said: “We are so very grateful to the Young Farmers Club for giving up their time on a Sunday and for their hard work. Thanks too to Hugh Pendray of Looe Valley Rotary for suggesting the working party.
“Clients at the centre are really looking forward to being able to use the new greenhouse provided by Liskeard Rotary Club. After some success with summer veg last year, we’re excited about all the other things we’ll be able to grow, and extending the growing season.”
Club leader with Liskeard YFC John Wills said: “First and foremost, we like to help other groups because Liskeard Young Farmers is itself a charity. Each year the chair and secretary will select outside charities to support: we’re currently fundraising for the Farming Community Network and the Cornwall Air Ambulance.
“We’ve had good weather today and many hands make light work. We were aware of the centre, but we weren’t entirely sure of its role within the community and what goes on here, so it’s been good to find out more.”