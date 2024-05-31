YOUNG Farmers' Clubs from across Cornwall came together to battle it out to see which club is king of the Duchy recently.
Each year, clubs travel from far and wide to compete in the Cornwall YFC competitions day.
Filled with plenty of activities to get involved with, each group hopes to display their farming prowess.
This year’s event, held on Sunday, May 26, was hosted by Landrake YFC in Merrymeet.
Discussing the club’s opportunity to host the event, county GP chair and Landrake YFC member, Milly Bersey, said: “It's a really exciting opportunity for our club, we will be hosting members from all 20 clubs in the county and will be putting on lots of competitions from ‘Stock judging’, ‘Farm Safety’, ‘Cookery’ to the longest stinging nettle, there really will be something for everyone.
"Young farmers is all about learning new skills and working within the community as well as having fun.”
Among those getting involved in the days activities was Launceston YFC. The group showed their skills, taking home a number of medals in a variety of competitions.
A spokesperson from the club said: “Members took part in a range of classes with some brilliant results! A massive well done to everyone who took part throughout the day.”