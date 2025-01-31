A CHEQUE has been presented to young carers attending school at Bodmin College.
It will go towards efforts to provide the youngsters with opportunities and help they may require as they navigate school life while being responsible for the care of a relative at home.
£755 was raised after the annual Bodmin Wassail, held on the 12th night after Christmas.
A spokesperson for the Bodmin Wassail said: “We (have) presented a cheque for £755 to Bodmin College Young Carers. This money will be used to support children who care for their families and we know will be put to good use.
“Thank you again to all the kind people of Bodmin who donated and help local charities within our community. Wassail!”