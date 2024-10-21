THE third series of Young & Talented Cornwall Creative Writing Awards has seen professional Cornish writers paired up with eight of the Duchy’s next generation of wordsmiths.
Gifted young writers specialising in genres from dark fantasy and gothic fiction to journalism have been matched with local experts and given a £150 book voucher. They and also access a further cash award of up to £1,000 each to develop a particular project or fund much-needed equipment.
The recipients were presented with certificates at Falmouth University on Thursday by Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho, Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall and author Philip Marsden as part of Falmouth Book Festival.
Clara Spake Urwin, 16, from Gunnislake, is being mentored by children’s author Anna Wilson, who was shortlisted in 2023 for the Wainwright Nature Prize.
Dark fantasy and gothic fiction writer Aaleyah Kiah Bate, 22, from St Blazey, has been taken under the wing of writer, lecturer and children’s bookseller Craig Barr Green.
Poppy Louise Wintrip, 17, from Truro, dreams of making her mark on the writing and performing industry. She has been paired with professional writer and essayist Mark Crees.
Olivia Mills, 22, from Gwinear, has had her work published and exhibited extensively and has her sights on a place at Oxford University. She will be supported by poet and artist Ella Frears, whose work has been shortlisted for major awards.
Madison Vincent, 19, from Perranporth, has been matched with Patrick Gale, author and artistic director of the North Cornwall Book Festival.
St Ives writer Evie Luckhurst, 19, has already won the Rotary Short Story Competition and received the Gorsedh Kernow Award. She is working towards a career in journalism, under the mentorship of award-winning poet Katrina Naomi.
Literature and creative writing student Freya Rose Jenkins, 20, from Scilly, is being advised by Young & Talented Cornwall’s Creative Writing Award curator Philip Marsden, an award-winning author of travel, fiction and non-fiction works.
A former Young Songwriter of the Year at Looe Music Festival, Georgia Death, 22, from Newquay, has her eye on the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and plans to establish her own theatre company. She is being mentored by playwright and poet Anna Maria Murphy, best-known for her work with Kneehigh Theatre.
Colonel Bolitho said: “We have already helped 12 young writers hone their skills under the expert guidance of our distinguished mentors. Our latest recipients were chosen from a record number of applicants and have a transformative year ahead of them. They exemplify the exceptional talent so abundant in Cornwall, of which I am incredibly proud.”
Anybody aged between 16 and 23 years with a flair for writing can apply for the Young & Talented Cornwall Creative Writing Award. For more information, visit www.youngandtalentedcornwall.org