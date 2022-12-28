LOOE was one of the stops for Pelynt Young Farmers’ Club (YFC) as they hosted their Tinsel Tractor Run for good causes.
A convoy of 37 tractors decked out in bright Christmas lights made for an eye-catching display as the procession looped its way from Lanreath Village Hall through Pelynt, Trenewan and Talland, delighting a crowd in Looe before heading back up the hill to Duloe.
Radio Looe broadcaster Mike Allsopp was on hand in the Harbour car park to welcome the YFC and locals with festive music, while those who gathered could also enjoy mince pies and drinks.
Deputy Looe mayor Tony Smith, councillor Armand Toms and harbour master Tina Hicks were the judges of the tractor display contest, naming Annabella Smith and James Ede in joint first place. Harry Tippett and Ajay Bond were runners-up.
The event, organised by Pelynt YFC chairman Lucy Tippett and club member Elliott Julian, has raised just over £2,000 to be split between the Cornwall Air Ambulance and the Farming Community Network.
Pelynt YFC said: “We wish to thank everyone who came out and supported us and those who donated both on the run and online.
“A special thank you goes out to those who helped organise the parking of tractors in Looe Harbour car park for everyone to enjoy, along with Santa Claus!”