A YELLOW weather warning has been issued for snow and ice across Cornwall for Thursday January 9.
The warning is in place from 3am through to midday on Thursday January 9.
Showers are expected to affect the areas Wednesday into Thursday morning presenting mostly as rain and sleet at low levels and near coasts, but snow inland and over higher ground.
With many surfaces below freezing, the Met Office advises, this will lead to some icy stretches on untreated surfaces, while a few centimetres of fresh snow could affect some areas, mainly places above about 100 metres.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous.
“Keep yourself and others safe by planning your route, giving yourself extra time for your journey. Check for road closures or delays to public transport and amend plans if necessary.
“If driving, make sure you have some essentials in your car in the event of any delays such as warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper/de-icer, a warning triangle, high visibility vest and an in-car phone charger.
“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”