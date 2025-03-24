WHAT do you do with a yellow submarine after a successful outing at the Looe raft race?
Turn it into a wishing well, of course!
Crafted from an old oil container, the well was formally unveiled with accompanying plaque by volunteer shop manager at Looe RNLI, Sue Bungey.
Visitors to the John Fowler Killigarth Manor site will be able to make a wish by throwing in a donation for the local RNLI.
The plan to upcycle the yellow submarine raft was the brainchild of head of grounds at Killigarth, Bob Neil.
A spokesperson for John Fowler Killigarth Manor said: “Killigarth Manor staff have been fundraising for Looe RNLI for several years. Our head of ground Bob Neil heads our raft race team each year and it was Bob who created the well.
“The well originally started as an old oil container, used by our on-site swimming pool. Bob repurposed this into the ‘yellow submarine’ which won the team best in show at the 2024 Looe raft race.
“He then turned the raft into an outdoor ornament for our annual owner’s party, before coming up with the idea of the wishing well! The RNLI is an important charity to all of our team, and we promote the good work they do to our guests.”
The team at John Fowler Killigarth Manor have supported Looe Lifeboat Station for many years with donations as well as taking part in the annual raft race raising funds for the RNLI.
A spokesperson for RNLI Looe said: “Over the winter their creative grounds staff have repurposed parts of an old raft to refurbish the wishing well at the Holiday Park to raise additional funds for RNLI Looe Lifeboat Station.
“Thanks to the Killigarth Manor team on behalf of our RNLI volunteer crew and fundraising team for this wonderful gesture.”