Year 11 students finish in style

On Friday, July 8, Liskeard college’s Year 11 students celebrated the end of their time in school with a Prom at St Mellion Estate.

The students had voted for this location early in Year 11, and many had never been there before, so the anticipation was high. Andy Glasgow, Head of year 11, said: “I have to say that the venue didn’t disappoint. The long driveway in and the drop off area outside the entrance were perfect for our students to make a grand entrance.

“It was great to see lots of family members come along to clap and cheer the arrivals as the students got out of their vehicles. As ever with Liskeard Proms the transportation was varied and impressive. From superbikes to vintage Minis to Party buses to Limousines to a Ferrari, and my personal favourite a Massey Ferguson 390T. Of course, the main attraction was our Year 11’s who all looked fabulous, mainly in various shades of blue this year.

“After arrival free mocktails were handed out (thanks to Liskeard Lions Club for funding this) and our guests made the best use of the large balcony to take photos and mingle before dinner. The 2-course dinner seemed to be enjoyed by all, after which the DJ got started and most students flitted between the dance floor, balcony, and Magic Mirror photo booth for the rest of the evening.