Tia Fernández from Pillaton, Saltash, has been selected to be a part of two vital citizen science expeditions through extreme Arctic waters and over Arctic ice.
Led by world renowned explorer, Jim McNeill, Tia is aiming to be a part of the Ice Warrior and Ocean Warrior expeditions which will set off later this year and in 2024.
Tia is a geography student studying at the University of Plymouth, who is currently living in a sprinter van called ‘Olive’ with her partner, Naomi Wright. Living and travelling in their van has allowed the couple to venture far and wide while undertaking a variety of opportunities such as exchange work and volunteering.
Tia said: “Living alternatively is both a challenging but fulfilling deed, which has forced us to become self-sufficient and sustainable shaping us into who we are today.”
In June, the Ocean Warrior expedition – dubbed #ResoluteExpedition - will be travelling between Svalbard, Norway and Resolute Bay, Canada – via the UK, Iceland and Greenland. Tia is aiming to complete the fourth leg of the trip, which will take her, along with 17 others (three watches of six people), from Nuuk to Nuuk. This part of the journey will cross the Baffin Strait along the top of Baffin Island and into Lancaster Sound and Resolute Bay, Canada and return to the west coast of Greenland, all while collecting vital oceanographic data for the Ocean Warrior’s scientific partners.
Inspired by her degree and a newfound hobby, Tia is eager to apply her knowledge to real life extreme circumstances out in the Arctic.
“Throughout school, all the way to university I have always absorbed all the geography knowledge I was exposed to. Not really ever knowing why. It wasn’t a popular subject to study at GCSE or A level- I think there was 5/6 students at the end of the academic year. But for reasons unknown I was invested in everything from geomorphology to geopolitics and everything in between. I had always preferred human geography, but being an outdoor person I was thankful I could appreciate my surroundings more knowing how certain features of the natural environment had evolved.
“As well as that, over the last couple of years I had got into SCUBA diving and have witnessed on a first-hand account the deterioration of our oceans. This can be seen both here in the UK and internationally, with changes in marine life feeding and migration patterns, animals are moving as the water temperature increases.
“As well as that the ocean acidification is affecting marine life in terms of animals not being able to detect predators or make their shells.”
The 10,000 nautical mile endeavour will represent a huge and immediate contribution to the knowledge of exactly how the oceans are faring. And this will all be undertaken by wind and sail on the SV Linden, a traditional double skinned, “copper bottomed” three masted sailing schooner.
Following Ocean Warrior, Tia is keen to endure Ice Warrior, Jim McNeill’s sister project which has been ongoing for the last 22 years. This expedition – #LastPole Expedition – is setting out to reach The Northern Pole of Inaccessibility, the furthest point from land on the Arctic Ocean, (the very centre) and 270 miles from the Geographic North Pole. Set to start in February 2024, this has never been reached before and stands as the last true ‘world first’ in polar expeditionary terms and a vital scientific transect.
Tia added: “I vividly remember the second year of A level geography, learning about the topic of ice and was thinking to myself when would I ever be able to utilise this knowledge. It didn’t seem useful at the time but the Ice Warrior expedition will help develop that knowledge and apply it to real world situations.
“I am most excited about boarding the SV Linden as it will be my first expedition. This is the point where it becomes a reality and not just a dream.”
Mr McNeill explained: “I am delighted to have Tia onboard for this extraordinary expedition. To me, it is vital that we use ordinary people from all walks and many nations to show that humanity can do something really positive in this time of global crisis. They will tell their own story: why they are doing this, how they are faring, the peaks and troughs of emotions, the finding anecdotally and with the conclusions of some of the top oceanographers. The oceans are so vital to our very existence and Ocean Warrior will put a better figure on the pulse in areas seldom visited, if at all. Please join our Ocean Warrior Community and follow the human stories of all the participants like Tia.”
In order for Tia to embark on these challenges however, sponsorship and fundraising is required. So far, Tia has been successful in gaining some sponsorship from local business but she is ambitious to gain more.
“People are able to support me by engaging and starting to follow my social media posts to help publicise my journey” Tia explained.
“I am also accepting sponsorship in exchange for exposure, value of association, commercial ROI, longevity and legacy. A hugely valuable marketing platform.”
Follow Tia’s journey on social media: Facebook and Linkedin @TiaFernandez; Instagram: @meliiiodas_