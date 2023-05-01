Mr McNeill explained: “I am delighted to have Tia onboard for this extraordinary expedition. To me, it is vital that we use ordinary people from all walks and many nations to show that humanity can do something really positive in this time of global crisis. They will tell their own story: why they are doing this, how they are faring, the peaks and troughs of emotions, the finding anecdotally and with the conclusions of some of the top oceanographers. The oceans are so vital to our very existence and Ocean Warrior will put a better figure on the pulse in areas seldom visited, if at all. Please join our Ocean Warrior Community and follow the human stories of all the participants like Tia.”