Devon & Cornwall Police hosted a pioneering trial of the Aecom technology, which uses cameras to capture images of seatbelt and mobile phone offences, towards the end of last year. The news comes as the UK marks the 40th anniversary of the introduction of seatbelt laws.The results of the trial have been released by the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership, who funded the trial of the ground-breaking Aecom system. In total, 590 drivers were detected not wearing seatbelts at various locations across Devon and Cornwall during the 15-day trial period.