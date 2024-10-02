A TRUCK which is currently wedged in a narrow lane at Forder in Saltash is being removed by crane today (October 2).
An 80-tonne crane from Macsalvors (Plant Hire) Ltd based at Truro is reportedly due to arrive at 10am according to a company representative.
The road haulage truck from Boons Transport based in Peterborough got stuck in Forder on Monday, September 30. It was delivering seed to a farm, missed the entrance, and despite a no heavy goods vehicle sign on the road, continued down the narrow lane.
The initial plan to move the truck out backwards was abandoned, with the truck’s load of seed having now been removed by forklift tractor ahead of the lift today.
Follow along as we keep you up to date with progress as this logistical recovery is undertaken.