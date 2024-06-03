AN OPEN event at a local woodland promises a fun day of nature-based activities for all ages.
Protect Earth acquired the High Wood plantation in Liskeard in 2022. Since then, with the help of many willing volunteers, the organisation has been working to restore the woodland to the temperate rainforest it once was.
At High Wood, the charity is working to remove invasive species, to plant native trees, including apple and pear, to encourage a flourishing of wildlife, and to maintain and improve access to the wood for walkers and mountain bikers.
The open day this Sunday (June 8) will include a guided nature walk (11.30am), a talk from the Screech Owl and Animal Sanctuary (1pm) and a guided archaeology and heritage walk of the UNESCO site with Iain Rowe at 2.30pm.
There’ll be the opportunity to try your hand at woodwork with the Association of Pole-lathe Turners and Green Woodworkers, and children can take part in crafts, bug hotel and bird box making, and a scavenger hunt. A barbecue will be fired up between noon and 2.30pm.
Protect Earth encourages people to attend the event on foot or by bike where possible, as parking is very limited.