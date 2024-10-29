A WOMAN has been found deceased after an extensive missing person search.
Police and the coastguard were called to reports of a missing woman in Wadebridge at around 2.40am on Tuesday, October 29.
After a search reportedly lasting most of the night, with residents reporting sighting a helicopter in the skies above the town, a woman was located ‘unresponsive’ at a bridge on Molesworth Street.
Despite attempts at revival, she was pronounced deceased with her next of kin informed of the news.
Formal identification is yet to take place, with the death not being treated as suspicious by police, and a file is presently being prepared for the coroner.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed: “Police were called at around 2.40am on Tuesday, October 29, following reports of a woman going missing in Wadebridge.
“An extensive search was carried out and a woman was located unresponsive at a bridge in Molesworth Street.
“Despite best revival efforts of the coastguard, the woman was pronounced deceased.
“Her next of kin has been informed. Formal identification has not yet taken place.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”