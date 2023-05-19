A woman in her 50's was found deceased in her car in Torpoint, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.
Officers were called to St James' Road at 6 am this morning (May 19) after receiving reports regarding the concern for the welfare of a woman in a vehicle.
After attending, it was confirmed that a woman in her 50s was deceased at the scene, with her death not being treated as suspicious.
A spokesperson said: "Police were called at 6 am today to St James Road, Torpoint following concern for the welfare of a woman in a vehicle. A woman in her 50s was confirmed deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.
"Enquiries are ongoing at the scene but the death is not currently being treated as suspicious."