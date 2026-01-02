FAMILIES across Cornwall are set to benefit from a major expansion of the NHS childhood vaccination programme, with the chickenpox vaccine now being offered routinely for the first time.
From January, GP surgeries across the county will begin offering the combined MMRV vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox, following a recommendation by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.
The move is being rolled out nationally by NHS England and is expected to have a significant impact on children and families in Cornwall, where rural communities can face additional challenges accessing healthcare.
Chickenpox is a highly contagious illness, with around half of children catching it by the age of four and 90 per cent by the time they are ten. While often mild, it can lead to serious complications, including chest infections and seizures, sometimes requiring hospital treatment.
Health leaders in the South West say the new vaccine will help reduce avoidable illness and disruption for Cornish families. Dr Trevor Smith, Regional Medical Director for NHS England South West, described the rollout as “a historic moment”, adding it marks a shift from treating illness to preventing it.
Each year, hundreds of children across the region are forced to miss school or nursery due to chickenpox, while parents often have to take time off work. Nationally, the illness is estimated to cost £24-million annually in lost productivity, with the NHS spending a further £15-million treating cases.
Dr Georgina Angel, Public Health and Immunisation Lead for NHS England South West, urged parents to take up the offer, saying the vaccine would “protect children from a potentially serious disease while sparing families unnecessary distress”.
Children born on or after January 1, 2025 will receive two doses of the MMRV vaccine at 12 and 18 months.
Local GP practices will be contacting families directly to arrange appointments in the coming weeks.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.