A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called at around 10.20 pm on Friday 28 April to the A39 at Crimp near Bude following reports of a single vehicle collision involving a Nissan 200 SX.
"The driver, a man in his 20s from Bude, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
"The passenger, a woman in her 20s from Penzance, was taken to hospital where she was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later. Formal identification is yet to take place but her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.
"Local officers as well as officers from the Roads Policing team attended the scene and completed a forensic examination. The road was closed for a number of hours whilst this took place and is expected to reopen shortly.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information in particular dash-cam around the time of the collision is asked to contact police on 101 or report via the website quoting log 1010 of 28 April.