A WOMAN has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent following a stabbing in Wadebridge.
Officers attended a property in Oak View Road after being called by the ambulance service following a report of a serious assault on a man on Tuesday, September 10 at around 10.25pm.
The man, aged in his 30s, had sustained a stab wound. A knife was located and seized at the scene.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not being treated as life-threatening or changing.
Following the incident, Zena Dale-Woon, aged 31, of Woolsack View, Wadebridge, has been charged with Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent. She is due to appear at Truro Magistrates’ Court today, September 12.