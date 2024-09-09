A woman and child have died after an incident near Bodmin.
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called to a property in the Fletchersbridge area, near to Bodmin during the morning on Saturday (September 7).
Concerns had been expressed regarding the welfare of two occupants of the property.
Upon arrival, both were declared dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called by the Ambulance service at 10.10am on Saturday, September 7 following a report of concern for the welfare of two people in Bodmin.
“Emergency services attended a property in the Fletchersbridge area, where a woman and a child were given emergency medical treatment.
“Sadly, they were both confirmed deceased at the scene.
“Formal identification remains ongoing but their next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.”
Detective Inspector Neil Blanchard added: “This is a tragic and incredibly sad incident. The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and we are investigating them to establish the full circumstances of what occurred.
“I would like to reassure the community that this is being treated as an isolated incident and at this time we are not seeking anyone else in connection to the deaths.”