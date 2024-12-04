THE winner of an MP’s Christmas card competition has been announced.
Bethany, aged 10, from Camelford Primary School, triumphed over competition from hundreds of school children as judged by MP Ben Maguire and ‘advisory elves’.
Her winning design, ‘Moo-ry Christmas’, features a festive moorland cow and will now be used as the MP’s official Christmas card.
Mr Maguire said: “Congratulations to Bethany for her fantastic design.
“I really love how she creatively used a symbol of our local Cornish landscape into a cheerful Christmas greeting.
“And a huge thank you to all the children and teachers who took part - you’ve brought so much festive joy to our offices in Westminster and Cornwall, and I really loved all of your bright and colourful designs.”