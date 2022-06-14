Winners to be chosen for 2022 Cornwall Business Awards

The finalists for the 2022 Cornwall Business Awards are getting set for Showdown Day on 17 June, as they fight for their right to be a winner at the major awards night later this month.

A bit like facing the Dragons in the Den, Showdown Day presents as the final opportunity for each business to explain to the judges why they think they should win their category.

In a quick-fire round, each finalist will have just a few minutes to make their pitch. They will then be grilled by Showdown Day judges Professor Emma Hunt, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of Falmouth University, and Dr Christine Allison from the South West Business Council, and the Chair of South West Investment Group (SWIG) Finance.

It is set to be a fast-paced event with 38 businesses from across the county relishing the opportunity to bring their online entry to life for the judges.

Dr Christine Allison, commenting on the breadth and depth of the finalist businesses said:

“There are huge variety of businesses who have made it through as finalists, many of these reflecting a great sense of place and uniqueness. I’ll be looking for focus, commitment, those who have had the ability to both weather the hard times and succeed in the good times, and those who know their market niche but are ready to pivot when new opportunities present themselves.”

Second Showdown Day Judge Professor Emma Hunt said she will be looking to reward those businesses who are both innovative and ambitious.

“I’ll also be interested to understand how each organisation is planning for future growth and sustainability, as well supporting young people into rewarding jobs,” she said.

The winners will be announced at the awards night on 30 June at St Mellion Estate, but you can also vote for your favourite business too via the People’s Choice Award.

The People’s Choice Award will be voted for by the public, with all finalists from across the 15 categories in the running to win this award. The vote will be live right up until the night of the Awards on 30 June.

Visit www.cornwallbusinessawards.co.uk to vote now.

Finalist Businesses

Beacon Inclusivity Award sponsored by The Beacon Project

Active Plus

Bluefruit Software

Ocean Housing Group

Best Business with a Purpose sponsored by Corserv

Boost Innovations

Earth Candle Co.

Smile Together Dental

Best Customer Experience sponsored by Talent Tide

Budock Vean Hotel

Ethica Diamonds

Pocketful of Stones Limited

Best Family Business sponsored by St Austell Printing Company

Cornish Accounting Solutions

Mike Martin Window Systems

St Ewe Free Range Eggs

Best New Business sponsored by Outset Cornwall

NQY Sports

Once Upon a Tuesday

Xigxag

Best Place to Work sponsored by the Skills Hub

Active Plus

Ocean Housing Group

Thought Quarter

Business Finance Award sponsored by Cornwall Isles of Scilly Investment Fund

Boost Innovations

Ignition Credit

Smile Together Dental CIC

Business Leader of the Year sponsored by Future Focus and Unlocking Potential

Michael Gibbs of Lesjöfors Heavy Springs

Natalie Crouch of Peaky Digital

Georgie Upton of Wild Card

Clean Growth Award sponsored by University of Exeter

ARCO 2 Architecture

Cornish Lithium

Push Chocolate

Employee of the Year sponsored by Truro and Penwith College

Emma-Jayne Bowker of Cornish Traders

Vicki Spooner of Falmouth Harbour

Julie Belcher of ISO Spaces

Exporter of the Year sponsored by Business Cornwall

Feritech Global

Mucky Nutz

Radix Communications

Growth Business of the Year sponsored by Access to Finance

Mike Martin Window Systems

Peaky Digital

Penzance Dry Dock

Rising Star sponsored by Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership

Jamie Murphy of Penzance Dry Dock

Tom Woodley of The Cornish Company

Alex Horsfall of The Valley Cornwall

Skills Brilliance Award sponsored by Cornwall College Business Training

Black Voices Cornwall

iCareiMove

Pendennis Shipyard

Third Sector Award sponsored by the Eden Project

Coastline Housing

Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust