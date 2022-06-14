Winners to be chosen for 2022 Cornwall Business Awards
The finalists for the 2022 Cornwall Business Awards are getting set for Showdown Day on 17 June, as they fight for their right to be a winner at the major awards night later this month.
A bit like facing the Dragons in the Den, Showdown Day presents as the final opportunity for each business to explain to the judges why they think they should win their category.
In a quick-fire round, each finalist will have just a few minutes to make their pitch. They will then be grilled by Showdown Day judges Professor Emma Hunt, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of Falmouth University, and Dr Christine Allison from the South West Business Council, and the Chair of South West Investment Group (SWIG) Finance.
It is set to be a fast-paced event with 38 businesses from across the county relishing the opportunity to bring their online entry to life for the judges.
Dr Christine Allison, commenting on the breadth and depth of the finalist businesses said:
“There are huge variety of businesses who have made it through as finalists, many of these reflecting a great sense of place and uniqueness. I’ll be looking for focus, commitment, those who have had the ability to both weather the hard times and succeed in the good times, and those who know their market niche but are ready to pivot when new opportunities present themselves.”
Second Showdown Day Judge Professor Emma Hunt said she will be looking to reward those businesses who are both innovative and ambitious.
“I’ll also be interested to understand how each organisation is planning for future growth and sustainability, as well supporting young people into rewarding jobs,” she said.
The winners will be announced at the awards night on 30 June at St Mellion Estate, but you can also vote for your favourite business too via the People’s Choice Award.
The People’s Choice Award will be voted for by the public, with all finalists from across the 15 categories in the running to win this award. The vote will be live right up until the night of the Awards on 30 June.
Visit www.cornwallbusinessawards.co.uk to vote now.
Finalist Businesses
Beacon Inclusivity Award sponsored by The Beacon Project
Active Plus
Bluefruit Software
Ocean Housing Group
Best Business with a Purpose sponsored by Corserv
Boost Innovations
Earth Candle Co.
Smile Together Dental
Best Customer Experience sponsored by Talent Tide
Budock Vean Hotel
Ethica Diamonds
Pocketful of Stones Limited
Best Family Business sponsored by St Austell Printing Company
Cornish Accounting Solutions
Mike Martin Window Systems
St Ewe Free Range Eggs
Best New Business sponsored by Outset Cornwall
NQY Sports
Once Upon a Tuesday
Xigxag
Best Place to Work sponsored by the Skills Hub
Active Plus
Ocean Housing Group
Thought Quarter
Business Finance Award sponsored by Cornwall Isles of Scilly Investment Fund
Boost Innovations
Ignition Credit
Smile Together Dental CIC
Business Leader of the Year sponsored by Future Focus and Unlocking Potential
Michael Gibbs of Lesjöfors Heavy Springs
Natalie Crouch of Peaky Digital
Georgie Upton of Wild Card
Clean Growth Award sponsored by University of Exeter
ARCO 2 Architecture
Cornish Lithium
Push Chocolate
Employee of the Year sponsored by Truro and Penwith College
Emma-Jayne Bowker of Cornish Traders
Vicki Spooner of Falmouth Harbour
Julie Belcher of ISO Spaces
Exporter of the Year sponsored by Business Cornwall
Feritech Global
Mucky Nutz
Radix Communications
Growth Business of the Year sponsored by Access to Finance
Mike Martin Window Systems
Peaky Digital
Penzance Dry Dock
Rising Star sponsored by Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership
Jamie Murphy of Penzance Dry Dock
Tom Woodley of The Cornish Company
Alex Horsfall of The Valley Cornwall
Skills Brilliance Award sponsored by Cornwall College Business Training
Black Voices Cornwall
iCareiMove
Pendennis Shipyard
Third Sector Award sponsored by the Eden Project
Coastline Housing
Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust
Konnect Communities
