TRURO Cathedral was awash with celebrations on Thursday, November 13 as 69 trophies were presented to the leading tourism and hospitality businesses from Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly at the 24th Cornwall Tourism Awards.
The event was the conclusion of four months of judging, with 81 visits carried out by the team of independent judges. Hospitality businesses of all kinds were recognised for their excellence in customer service, sustainability, digital communications and accessibility.
Guests were entertained by a special ‘awards performance’ from Miracle Theatre, along with a talk with Becki Osborne from Polmanter Tourism Park following its success in the Cornwall and national VisitEngland awards last year. A parallel raffle in aid of the Miracle Theatre’s Youth Engagement Programme Project raised over £1,895 for the charity.
The trophies were presented to Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in 24 different categories, in addition to a special Outstanding Contribution award to Blue Badge Guide Viv Robinson, and the Winner of Winners award to Watergate Bay Hotel.
Stuart Reid, Chief Executive of the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group, this year’s headline sponsors, said: “On behalf of everyone at the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group, I’d like to congratulate all winners of last night’s Cornwall Tourism Awards.
“Your dedication, talent and hard work have set a brilliant example for the industry. Your success not only celebrates your teams but also plays a vital role in showcasing Cornwall as a vibrant destination that visitors love to explore. Well done!”
Awards organiser Robin Barker of Services for Tourism added: “Behind the scenes I have the privilege of reading the judge reports from visits to these businesses, many of which bring tears of delight to my eyes! The innovation, resilence and dedication of tonight’s winners is simply extraordinary. Many congratulations to them all.”
Many of the Gold winners in the Cornwall Awards will be nominated to represent Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly in the national VisitEngland awards later next year.
The full list of winners:
- Gold - Sara’s Cottage, Truro
- Silver - The Minack Theatre, Porthcurno
- Bronze - Bridge Bike Hire, Wadebridge and Wetwheels South West, Truro
- Gold - Full Classic Tour - Via Ferrata Cornwall, Penryn
- Silver - Train Driver Experiences - Lappa Valley, St Newlyn East
- Bronze - The Falmouth Ghost Tour - Falmouth Uncovered, Falmouth
- Gold - Boscastle House, Boscastle
- Silver - Ivy House Cornwall B&B, St Austell
- Gold - China Fleet Country Club, Saltash
- Gold - Teacup Tearoom, Mevagissey
- Silver - Tree of Life Café at St Nectan’s Glen, Tintagel
- Bronze - Trevithick and Trays Farm Shop & Café, Kingswood
- Commended - Boscastle Farm Shop & Café, Boscastle
- Gold - Stay Wild Cornwall, Helston
- Silver - Gwinear Camping & Fishing, Newquay
- Bronze - Trevalgan Touring Park, St Ives
- Commended - Trewan Hall Campsite, St Columb
- Gold - Restormel Kitchen, Lostwithiel
- Silver - North Street Kitchen, Fowey
- Bronze - Stargazy Bar & Grill, Looe
- Gold - Kernock Cottages Cornwall, Saltash
- Silver - The Valley Cornwall, Carnon Downs
- Bronze - Talland Bay Hotel, Looe
- Commended - St Ives Bay Beach Resort, Hayle
- Gold - Ekopod, Launceston
- Silver - Lydcott Glamping, Looe
- Gold - The Olde House, Wadebridge
- Silver - Tregoad Holiday Park, Looe
- Bronze - Trelay Hideaway Holiday Park, Looe
- Commended - Monkey Tree Holiday Park, Newquay
- Gold - Cornwall Airport Newquay
- Gold - Watergate Bay Hotel, Watergate Bay
- Silver - St Michaels Resort, Falmouth
- Gold - Trebah Garden, Mawnan Smith
- Silver - National Maritime Museum Cornwall, Falmouth
- Bronze - Camel Creek Adventure Park (Wadebridge), Lappa Valley (St Newlyn East), Bodmin Jail Attraction, (Bodmin)
New Tourism Business of the Year
- Gold - The Story of Emily, Liskeard
- Silver - The Tartan Fox by Adam Handling, Newquay
- Bronze - The Clover Club, Newquay
Outstanding Contribution to Cornish Tourism
- Viv Robinson
- Gold - The Boathouse, Falmouth
- Silver - The Old Inn & Restaurant, St Breward
- Bronze - Pier House, Charlestown
- Gold - Railholiday, St Germans
- Silver - Higher Pendeen Camping, Mawgan Porth and Kernock Cottages Cornwall, Saltash
- Bronze - China Fleet Country Club, Saltash
- Commended - Padstow Holiday Village, Padstow and Tregoad Holiday Park, Looe
- Gold - Talland Bay Hotel, Looe
- Silver - The Clover Club, Newquay
- Bronze - Karma St Martin’s Hotel, Isles of Scilly
Self Catering Accmmodation of the Year
- Gold - Bosinver Farm Cottages, St Austell
- Silver - Boconnoc Estate, Lostwithiel and Three Mile Beach, Hayle
- Bronze - The Valley Cornwall, Carnon Downs and Woodlands Manor Farm Holidays, Bude
Small Hotel of the Year
- Gold - Star Castle Hotel, Isles of Scilly
- Silver - Hotel Meudon, Mawnan Smith
- Bronze - Karma St Martin’s Hotel, Isles of Scilly and Talland Bay Hotel, Looe
- Gold - Cornwall Museum and Art Gallery, Truro
- Silver - Penlee House Gallery & Museum, Penzance
- Bronze - St Nectan’s Glen (Tintagel), Geevor Tin Mine (Pendeen) and Cornwall FootballGolf (St Austell)
- Gold - Geothermal Experience - Jubilee Pool, Penzance
- Silver - The Hydrothermal Experience - St Michaels Spa, Falmouth
- Bronze - The Wildwood Spa, Mawgan Porth
- Gold - World Pilot Gig Championships 2025, Isles of Scilly
- Silver - Tunes in the Park at Port Eliot 2025, Port Eliot
- Louise Pearce, Boconnoc, Lostwithiel
- Gold - Boconnoc, Lostwithiel
- Silver - The Barn at Pengelly, Trispen
- Bronze - St Nectan’s Glen, Tintagel
- Watergate Bay Hotel, Watergate Bay
