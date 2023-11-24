Tourism businesses that have helped Cornwall to be regarded as a world class destination were commended with prestigious awards on Thursday night.
Sixty four awards were presented at the 22nd annual Cornwall Tourism Awards at a ceremony held in Truro Cathedral.
Awards covered everything from accommodation and attractions to food and drink and activities, with an ever-wider range of visitor experiences amongst the winners.
There were also awards for an increasing numbers of businesses in the all-important new tourism business, sustainable tourism and accessible tourism categories.
Flory Restaurant in Bodmin won gold in the café and casual dining award and silver was presented to Boscastle Farm Shop in Boscastle.
Gwinear Camping and Fishing in Newquay was awarded gold in the camping and caravanning park of the year category, Coastal Valley Camp & Crafts silver and Maker Camp in Millbrook the bronze.
Kilminorth in Looe received gold in the dog friendly business of the year award and Karma St Martin’s on the Isles of Scilly won silver.
Bronze went to The Valley Cottages in Carnon Downs and The Woodland Collection in Hayle.
Trevassack Holidays was presented gold in the accessible and inclusive tourism award category and silver went to Bosinver Farm Cottages in St Austell and Sara’s Cottage in Truro.
Ugly Butterfly in Carbis Bay won gold in the ethical, responsible and sustainable tourism award, Watergate Bay Hotel the silver and Kernock Cottages in Saltash the silver.
The gin and vodka masterclass at Colwith Farm Distillery in Lostwithiel was awarded gold in the experience of the year.
Taster session at The Tide Climbing Centre in Wadebridge received silver whilst Bare Feet Coasteer in Newquay and History Tour at Falmouth Uncovered won the bronze.
Lydcott Glamping in Looe was presented with the gold award in the glamping business of the year category and Ekopod in Launceston the silver.
Padstow Holiday Park won the gold award in the holiday park of the year, The Park at Mawgan Porth the silver and Tregoad Holiday Park in Looe the bronze.
St Michael’s Resort in Falmouth was awarded gold in the large hotel of the year and The Land’s End Hotel in Penzance the silver.
Lappa Valley at St Newlyn East received the gold in the large visitor attraction of the year, The Lost Garden’s of Heligan in St Austell the silver and Bodmin Jail Museum the bronze.
The Barn at Pengelly in Truro was presented gold in the new tourism award, The Coconut Shy in Newquay silver and Treworgie Barton Cottages in Bude the bronze.
The Peterville Inn in St Agnes was awarded pub of the year, The Rising Sun Altarnum the silver and Trengilly Wartha Inn in Falmouth bronze.
Ugly Butterfly in Carbis Bay won gold in the restaurant of the year, Fallowfields at Housel Bay Hotel at The Lizard and Talland Bay Hotel in Looe the silver and Karma St Martin’s on the Isles of Scilly the bronze.
My Cottages in St Ives was presented the gold in the self-catering accommodation of the year category, Lower Marsh Farm in Saltash and Sara’s Cottage in Truro the silver and Lambriggan Court in Truro the bronze.
The PIG at Harlyn Bay won gold in the small hotel of the year.
Silver went to Talland Bay Hotel in Looe and The Idle Rocks in St Mawes.
Boskerris Hotel in St Ives and Tregarthen’s Hotel on The Isles of Scilly was awarded bronze.
Via Ferrata Cornwall in Penryn won gold in the small visitor attraction of the year, Encounter Cornwall, Paddle Cornwall SUP in Golant the silver whilst bronze went to Screech Owl Sanctuary in St Columb and The Tide Climbing Centre in Wadebridge.
Heligan Night Garden at the Lost Gardens of Heligan was awarded gold in the tourism event of the year whilst Porthleven Food Festival won silver and Festival of Nature on the Isles of Scilly the bronze.
Kilminorth in Looe was presented gold in the wedding venue of the year, The Lost Gardens of Heligan silver and The Barn at Pengelly in Truro the bronze.
Tregoad Holiday Park in Looe won gold in the wildlife friendly tourism award, The Lost Gardens of Heligan silver and Lydcott Glamping in Looe the bronze.
Two special awards were announced, the first being the Outstanding Contribution to Tourism Award for the Minack Theatre’s Zoe Curnow, and the second being the final award of the night – the Winner of Winners award for Via Ferrata Cornwall.
The final award of the night, the winner of winners award went to Via Ferrata Cornwall.
The awards were presented following an awe-inspiring performance from Off The Wall Aerial Dance Circus and a thought provoking presentation from former hotelier Amanda Winwood, owner of Made for Life Organics.
Winners in most categories will now be considered for the South West Tourism Excellence Awards to be presented at Exeter University in March 2024 and possibly invited to represent Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly in the 2024 national VisitEngland Awards.
Paul Hawkins, from Title Sponsor NFU Mutual in Central Cornwall, said: “A huge well done to all the winners on their awards and the outstanding contribution they make to Cornwall’s thriving tourism industry.
“The outstanding list of 62 finalists demonstrated what makes Cornwall a world-class destination and it filled us with immense pride to be headline sponsor of these awards and play a part in a brilliant night at Truro Cathedral. Congratulations to all.”
Awards organiser Robin Barker added: “Just when you think you’ve seen it all this fabulous industry surprises you with yet more innovation and invention, and with businesses that never cease to amaze. Huge congratulations to everyone, on being – and continuing to be – the best.”