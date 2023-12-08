Get involved and win a gammon joint from Ough’s Butchers in Liskeard just in time for Christmas day.

Oughs Butchers, located on Market Street, is a professional Cornish butchers who farm and work closely with local farmers to deliver great quality produce. 

Competition

To be in with a chance of winning answer the following question:

From which animal does gammon come from?

A) Reindeer

B) Turkey

C) Pig

Send your answers, along with your name, address and contact email and phone number to [email protected]

Deadline for entries is noon on Monday, December 18. Editor’s decision is final. Terms and conditions can be found on our website.