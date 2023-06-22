The annual Liskeard Show will be held at the Showground, Merrymeet on Saturday, July 8, this year and it promises to be another action packed day out.
The hugely popular event that’s now in its 118th year, offers something for everyone from the traditional classes for cattle, sheep and horses to trade stands, a fun fair and live music.
The main ring is packed with entertainment including; the Dartmoor Hill Ponies display, Torpoint Sea Cadet Band, terrier racing, a giant sack race, decorated heavy horses, vintage tractor parade and the ever popular Young Farmers Tug of War.
The show, which opens at 9am, also boasts more than 250 trade stand pitches that are either on the show field or within the Cornish food and drink, craft and community and small business marquees.
Beckie Breyley, the general secretary, said: “There’ll also be the popular cattle, sheep and horse classes, the fun fair, bouncy castle, Children’s Pop Up Play Village, The Egg Show!, vintage tractors and classic cars.
“Within the countryside area you’ll also find, pigs, alpacas, goats, donkeys and ponies and hopefully some baby emus! There’s also apple pressing, weaving, spinning and the Forest School.
“Dogs are welcome at the show and there’ll be classes they can enter or you can race them in the Terrier Racing that’s for all breeds and sizes. There’s a bar of course, numerous food and drink stands and later on Liskeard Young Farmers disco and BBQ from 9pm.”
Admission fees are £12 per adult, £4 per child (five to 15 years), family (two adults, two children) £28 and under fives are free. Car parking is free and dogs are permitted on leads. Advance tickets are available.
We have a fantastic opportunity for one reader to win a family ticket (which will permit up to two adults and two children). To be in with a chance of winning a ticket answer the following question:
Where will Liskeard Show be held this year?
Send your answer, along with your name, address, email and phone number to [email protected]/[email protected] by Monday, July 3, at 10am. Full terms and conditions can be found on our website. Editor’s decision is final.