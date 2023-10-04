Cabinet members said earlier this year that the 20mph scheme had been a key manifesto promise for the Conservatives before the local elections in 2021 and they were keen to ensure that it does get rolled out across Cornwall. Connor Donnithorne, who was portfolio holder for transport at the time, said: “The clear message I hear wherever I visit in Cornwall is that communities are desperate for their roads in their villages and towns to be safer and this delivers a key part on that desire which is quite passionate in Cornwall.”