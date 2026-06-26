Will Dingle, who joined the Bodmin Railway as a 14-year-old volunteer engine cleaner can now drive a 50-ton steam locomotive with a loaded train of up to 130 tons.
“This is a magnificent achievement for Will,” said railway spokesperson Jimmy James.
A former pupil at Fowey River Academy, in his spare time Will is an oarsman with Fowey Gig Club.
Previously, Ashley Helleur had been the youngest driver at the railway, qualifying at the age of 23 in 2017. He is now a full-time driver with Great Western Railway based at Par.
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