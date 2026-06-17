THERE are reportedly huge tailbacks after the A30 was closed in both directions at Roche following a road traffic collision.
Emergency services are at the scene following the incident involving a van, which happened today, (Wednesday, June 17) at 2.35pm.
Vehicles have been reported to be queuing as far back as the Trekenning roundabout
A police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a van on the A30 at Roche, near Bodmin at around 2.35pm today, Wednesday, June 17.
“No injuries have been reported.
“The road has been closed in both directions while emergency services manage the scene.
“The incident is ongoing.”
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