Wildanet extends the line
Subscribe newsletter
Thousands of homes in North Cornwall are set to benefit from better internet from this month as high speed broadband provider Wildanet rolls out a major expansion of its gigabit-enabled network to Launceston, Wadebridge and Bude.
More than 4,700 homes and businesses will see their connectivity transformed, with the new service to be available to 2,251 homes in Launceston, 2,060 in Wadebridge and 405 homes in Bude, once installation of new fibre cables currently under way is completed later this year. Customers in some areas will be able to access the new service from September.
Wildanet, the Cornwall-based Altnet (Alternative Network provider), is investing £50 million rolling out fibre broadband to communities across Cornwall with work already completed in Liskeard and Dobwalls and also currently under way in Torpoint and Callington.
North Cornwall MP Scott Mann joined Wildanet’s Chief Executive Helen Wylde on site in Launceston to see installation work taking place as part of the North Cornwall rollout.
It comes as further areas of Cornwall can look forward to improved coverage after the Government committed £5 billion to its Project Gigabit scheme which uses public procurement alongside the gigabit voucher scheme to roll out broadband to hard-to-reach areas across the UK. This includes broadband companies being invited to bid for £36 million worth of contracts to bring fast connections to 19,000 homes and businesses in rural parts of Cornwall.
Scott Mann, MP for North Cornwall, said: “I have been very pleased to meet with and offer my support to Wildanet as they bring great technology and its benefits to people in Launceston. In addition to the enhanced service available to residents, many businesses in my constituency will thrive from faster broadband and more stable connections. Wildanet are at the cutting edge of our mandate to level up rural and coastal constituencies and I look forward to working with them in the months and years to come.”
Helen Wylde, Chief Executive of Wildanet, said: “We believe every person, business and community should have the freedom to access the opportunities high speed broadband provides and that no-one should be forgotten or left behind by the digital revolution because of where they live or the standard of service they receive.
“We’re delighted to be able to demonstrate work well advanced on the rollout of our network in North Cornwall and we look forward to transforming connectivity for customers in the area.
“We are also pleased to see the commitment by Government, though Project Gigabit, to working alongside Altnets such as Wildanet to ensure high speed connectivity is extended to hard-to-reach areas in Cornwall and right across the UK.”
Wildanet recently published independent research which found gigabit capable broadband would pump hundreds of millions of pounds into the regional economy and deliver savings of more than £220 per year to individual households at a time when home budgets are being hit by the escalating cost of living crisis.
The figures are consistent with other research from the Good Things Foundation which suggests for every £1 spent on digital inclusion, the average return is £15, including social, wellbeing and economic impact.
Wildanet, based in Liskeard, in South East Cornwall, was initially founded to improve connectivity in Cornwall but announced in July that it would be bringing its expertise and experience in extending high speed broadband to rural communities to connect up to 6,000 homes in Totnes and Dartington, in Devon.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |