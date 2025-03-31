CORNISH broadband provider Wildanet is marking a major milestone as it celebrates the success of its first cohort of apprentices at a special graduation event.
Launched in 2023, Wildanet’s Technical Training Academy, was established to equip the next generation of digital engineers and support staff with the skills needed to drive the county’s digital future.
Family and friends were invited to join apprentices for the gathering at Westbourne House headquarters in Liskeard hosted by Wildanet Chief People Officer Julie-Anne Sunderland, Academy Head Ian Carmichael and guest of honour Anna Gelderd, MP for South East Cornwall.
Graduates were awarded certificates in recognition of their achievements, with some having already been nominated for industry awards. The event also featured a tour of the Academy and demonstrations of the fibre engineering techniques the apprentices have mastered during their training.
A trailblazing group of five apprentices took part in the company’s brand-new Telecoms Field Operative Level 2 apprenticeship programme, developed in partnership with Truro and Penwith College, with others studying for a range of management, logistics and finance-based courses supporting their diverse careers with the company.
Wildanet’s Chief People Officer, Julie-Anne Sunderland, said she was immensely proud of the Academy’s first graduates, highlighting their dedication and the Academy’s role in providing vital skills for the company and Cornwall’s digital future.
She said: “Today is the culmination of what started out as a dream and became an incredible journey thanks to the support of the company, the hard work of everyone who made the Academy a reality, plus the dedication of the apprentices themselves.
“It’s been fantastic to see individuals come into our business and immediately start to add value. Watching this blend of knowledge, ages and backgrounds come together has really inspired us to keep doing this into the future.”
The apprentices shared their own positive experiences of the programme, including Andrew Rockey-Gunn, who was recognised earlier this year as a finalist in the Cornwall Apprentice Awards 2024.
He said: “This apprenticeship has been amazing. I’ve gained incredible hands-on experience and a fantastic mentor. I’m proud to have reached this milestone and it was also nice to be recognised in the Cornwall Apprenticeship Awards. I want to stay in engineering and hope to be able to give something back and pass on the knowledge I have gained by mentoring future apprentices.”
The success of the first cohort is just the beginning for Wildanet’s Academy, which has already had an overwhelming response to future programmes, including 76 new applicants eager to secure a place on its next engineering apprenticeship.
The company - founded in 2017 to bring high-speed internet to rural and hard-to-reach areas in the South West - is also looking at how it can extend its training offer, supporting not only its own workforce, but also the wider supply chain and local communities as it follows through on its commitment to support digital inclusion and the skills needed for Cornwall’s workforce of the future.
Wildanet is already a key player in Cornwall and Devon’s digital revolution, rolling out Full Fibre broadband to thousands of homes and businesses across the region. It is also a champion of digital inclusivity, with a mission to ensure the economic and social opportunities offered by gigabit-capable broadband are accessible to all.
Ms Gelderd congratulated all of the apprentices, saying: “This is a huge win for Cornwall. Investing in skills and creating local opportunities is essential for our communities. It’s fantastic to see businesses like Wildanet leading the way in workforce development and ensuring young people have access to career-building training right here at home.”