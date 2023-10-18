Stormy weather conditions have caused some dramatic scenes on Cornwall's coastline over the past few days.
Strong winds and heavy rain have caused quite a stir within the harbour of Mevagissey as pictured here by Heather David:
The weather over the next few days in the area looks to be wet and stormy.
Today (October 18): Heavy rain changing to overcast by tonight.
Tomorrow (October 19): Bright or sunny spells with scattered heavy and slow-moving showers, and perhaps an isolated rumble of thunder.
Friday and Saturday (October 20-21): Mainly cloudy on Friday with rain at times. Brighter and colder over the weekend, but scattered showers are likely which could possibly be heavy at times.