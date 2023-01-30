On Thursday, January 26 an inquest into the death of Sean Michael Benjamin Marsden took place in Cornwall Coroner’s Court, Truro.
Sean Michael Benjamin Marsden, 51, had a long-standing history of mental health issues and drug dependencies, the inquest heard.
For a number of years Sean had been receiving help from a variety of different support groups.
On January 15, 2022, Sean was found deceased by a resident of the same shared accommodation in Kekewich, Liskeard. Linda Marsden, Sean’s mother, said: “He was a lovely child and inseparable from his brother.”
Andrew Cox, coroner, explained that Sean had a long history of drug misuse and was well known to supporting state agencies.
During a postmortem, a wide range of substances were found. These had a cumulative affect leading to Seans’ death, it was explained. There was no evidence of third party involvement.
Mr Cox concluded the cause of Sean’s death as drug misuse.