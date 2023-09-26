The Wool Market will be held from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, October 7, at Liskeard Public Hall. It will be packed with stalls selling yarn, fibre, accessories and woolly items. The Hub will be providing a pop up cafe with light lunches and sweet treats, and there will be relaxing live music and a children’s craft corner. There will also be a ‘yarn and stuff’ swap so people can bring un-wanted items to exchange for different ones or make a donation. Entrance is £1, which includes a raffle ticket, and all proceeds will go to the Food Bank and the mental health charity MIND.