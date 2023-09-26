Pompoms and mandalas have appeared in the centre of Liskeard, and many people may have spotted monster feet on benches and a dragon on a railing.
Shops and cafés are also showcasing colourful and quirky knitted items.
The annual yarn bombing looks to brighten up the town and to publicise the 3 Bags Full Wool Market and Woolly Workshops.
The Wool Market will be held from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, October 7, at Liskeard Public Hall. It will be packed with stalls selling yarn, fibre, accessories and woolly items. The Hub will be providing a pop up cafe with light lunches and sweet treats, and there will be relaxing live music and a children’s craft corner. There will also be a ‘yarn and stuff’ swap so people can bring un-wanted items to exchange for different ones or make a donation. Entrance is £1, which includes a raffle ticket, and all proceeds will go to the Food Bank and the mental health charity MIND.
The Woolly Workshops include knitting, crochet, weaving, felting and macrame and run from October 9 to 20 at the Liskerrett Community Centre.
To book, visit or telephone the Liskeard Tourist Information Centre in Foresters Hall in Pike Street (with the museum) 01579 349148.
Rachel Brooks, who is one of the organisers, said: “We were delighted that people enjoyed our Wool Market and Woolly Workshops so much last year and we really look forward to welcoming everyone again this year. We have a great line up of interesting stalls and a friendly and expert set of workshop tutors.”
For more information on all the events, go to www.3bagsfull.org