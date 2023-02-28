Saltash-based SPAR wholesaler Appleby Westward has announced that it will take part in SPAR UK’s Community Cashback scheme for a second year following its huge success in 2022.
The Community Cashback scheme is a SPAR initiative designed to donate £100,000 to local organisations and charities as part of its Nurture Our Neighbourhoods campaign. Applications are now open for anyone who wants to nominate a deserving local charity or organisation.
Each of SPAR’s five UK wholesalers will take part in the scheme and will receive £20,000 to split across five local organisations or charities, giving grants of between £1,000 and £10,000 to those chosen.
The application deadline is March 15 and successful applicants will be chosen on April 30, with their local SPAR representatives visiting shortly after to award them with their cheques.
The top 100 organisations to be shortlisted will be showcased across SPAR social media channels and websites for the month of April while applications are being reviewed, giving the charities exposure and building awareness of the Community Cashback scheme.
Suzanne Dover, SPAR UK brand and marketing director, said: “Our 2023 Community Cashback programme gives our stores a chance to give back to their local communities.
“We believe in nurturing our neighbourhoods and supporting the communities we serve, and the Community Cashback scheme is another way we are helping to do this, especially now when local organisations need some extra financial support.”
South west organisations chosen by Appleby Westward to receive donations in 2022 included Woodlanders Pre-School in Newton Abbott which received a grant of £10,000, Chagford re-use centre Proper Job which received £5,000, and St Michael’s Community Café in Salisbury which received £2,000. Each organisation was chosen due to their exceptional contributions to their local communities.
Sally Down, headteacher at Woodlanders Pre-School, said: “The Community Cashback scheme was such an amazing opportunity for us to get some desperately-needed money to put towards a new roof for the school. Thank you SPAR and Appleby Westward for enabling us to keep the building open for all to use.”
To nominate a deserving charity or organisation for the chance to receive a grant, visit www.spar.co.uk/community-cashback-apply/ and select your region.