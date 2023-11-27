Saltash Christmas Festival will commence on Saturday, December 2 with a whole host of festive activities to get involved in.
Main events:
1pm to 6pm — Street market on Fore Street
1pm — Over 200 Santas on bikes will ride through the town
2.30pm —Santa Fun Run: over the Tamar Bridge and back
4.30pm — Countdown to switch on of Christmas lights
4.40pm — Outdoor carols
6pm — Lantern parade, followed by fireworks
Also taking place:
10am to 7.30pm — Tree festival in St Nicholas and St Faith Church
10am to 8pm — Opening of Heritage Museum and Elliotts Shop
11am to 1pm — Christmas grotto with Santa community enterprises PL12 (8 Fore Street)
2pm to 3.30pm — Christmas grotto with Santa at the Community Kitchen (8 Fore Street)
4pm to 6pm — Princesses at the Community Kitchen
12noon to 4pm — Pamper and wellness fair in the Guildhall
Saltash Radio will be broadcasting live from the outdoor stage at the bottom of Fore Street throughout the event, adding jingles to the jingle bells and filling the air and airwaves with cheer.
Tune in online at saltashradio.com
As part of the event Redeemer Church will be hosting a Christmas treasure hunt. Pick up a free entry form from their stall at the bottom of Fore Street by the Saltash Radio stage, and search for clues in windows on Fore Street and Lower Fore Street.
A spokesperson said: “Saltash Christmas Festival is delivered by a team of volunteers who have been working hard to get everything in place – but there a few ways to help out.
“Could you give two hours of your time on December 1 to pick up lanterns from primary schools or help get lanterns ready?
“Could you give two hours of your time on December 2 to maintain the road blocks or help to marshal the lantern parade?
“Your help will mean that together we can give the town plenty of happy festive memories. Thank you!”