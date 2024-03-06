New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Da Bara Bakery, at Unit 9a, A30 Business Park, Lodge Way, Indian Queens was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 13.
And Colonial, at Colonial Beach Bar And Restaurant, Beach Complex, Tolcarne Beach, Narrowcliff was given a score of one on February 13.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,586 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,266 (80%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.