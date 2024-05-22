“In 2000, I retired early to come home to Newquay when I was needed to be a full-time carer for my mother. It was from that time I first became involved in local politics; my love of my local beach Fistral causing me to organise and win a campaign to ensure that we had proper swimming areas for bathers. From there it was a natural progression to join the Liberal Democrats, being honoured to be elected the Mayor of Newquay in 2005.