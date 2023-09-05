There has been a murder…
The victim: Jean-Marie Leclair, 67, composer.
The crime scene: The vestibule of his house in the district of Le Marais, Paris.
Cause of death: Three stab wounds.
Jean-Marie Leclair, an 18th century violinist and composer was stabbed to death in 1764.
The prime suspects were the gardener, his ex-wife, a rival violinist, and even a secret hitman - and his murder was never solved.
258 years ago, this murder left Inspector Antoine Sartine puzzled – can you help solve the case? During the show, you will be asked to take all the evidence into account and decide, which suspect you think killed Jean-Marie Leclair.
Your vote will determine the outcome and which bespoke ending you will get to see.
An interactive musical murder mystery, performed by award winning Baroque ensemble Apollo’s Cabinet.
With music by Jean-Marie Leclair, Jean- Frery Rebel, Henry Purcell, George Frideric Handel and others.
Performing at: Malpas Village Hall on Friday, September 8, 7.30pm
Callington Town Hall on Sunday, September 10, 3pm
Calstock Village Hall on Sunday, September 10, 7.30pm
All events are free of charge. Tickets on the door or through our website: www.apolloscabinet.com.