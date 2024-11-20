EVER wondered what your local gritter is called? Well now you can find out...
A special gritter fleet listing on Cornwall Council’s interactive map has all the names of the yellow gritters that are out and about on the county’s roads and which roads are being treated.
The first salting run of the season took place last night with the next one following closely behind as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for East Cornwall.
The map charts the fleet which includes the predictable Salty McSaltash, and the more exotic Choughed to Grits on the north coast. Mevagritty topped a poll as Cornwall’s favourite gritter name back in September after a competition to name all the Cornish gritters.
There’s 25 names to be discovered as they spread their salt across the county.
So, which of the yellow salt spreaders is out where you are? A Gryttin Da! or a Salty Maid?
Find out by going to the map at ow.ly/4OGz50UaNXF and see which one is gritting down near you!