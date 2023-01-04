All over Liskeard warm spaces have opened up to provide support for people struggling over the winter including in the Liskerrett Centre, Salvation Army, Catholic Church, Lighthouse Community Centre and St Martin’s Church.
Monday, 11am – 4pm
Lighthouse Community Centre, Unit 6b, Heathlands Road: Warm and friendly environment with free WiFi and free soup, roll and hot drink (food 12.30 to 2pm).
Tuesday, 12 noon - 6pm
Lighthouse Community Centre, Unit 6b, Heathlands Road: Warm and friendly environment with free wifi and free soup, roll and hot drink (food 12.30 - 2pm)
Wednesday, 12 noon - 1.30pm
St Martin’s Church Centre (Upper Hall), Church Street: Warm space with free homemade soup, roll and hot drink
Wednesday, 3.30pm - 6pm
Liskerrett Community Centre, Varley Lane: Free, simple making projects for all and a shared meal Thursday - 11am - 4pm
Lighthouse Community Centre, Unit 6b, Heathlands Road
Warm and friendly environment with free wifi and free soup, roll and hot drink (food 12.30 – 2pm)
Friday, 10am - 12 noon
Liskerrett Community Centre (Main Hall), Varley Lane: Crafty Toasty - free community art and wellbeing drop in. Tea, coffee and toasted sandwich. second and fourth Fridays
Friday, 10.30am - 3pm
Salvation Army Citadel, 17-19 Church Street: Coffee club and warm space Saturday from 10.30am to 3.30pm.
Catholic Church and St Neots Room, West Street. Warm space with mid-day hot meal, tea, coffee, snack.