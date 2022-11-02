What’s inside this week’s Cornish Times?
THE Cornish Times is back up to 40 pages this week and has plenty to get your teeth into from across the patch.
Liskeard Morrisons have been in the firing line in recent days for their fuel prices, and we hear from locals, Cornwall Councillors Jane Pascoe and Nick Craker and Morrisons themselves.
Elsewhere in the town, Liskeard Town Council have agreed to support an employment development provided certain criteria is met, while a resident from the town is able to stay in her house for the time being after landlord issued a renter notice to quit.
Down the road at Dobwalls, residents have been busy planting bulbs across the village in aid of Marie Curie, while across the A390 at Gunnislake, children have raised funds for a local Foodbank with hallowe’en themed treats.
On the coast in Looe a young chef has won a prestigious award, while a man who made his ‘dream treehouse’ without permission faces the possibility of having it taken down.
In Torpoint, the local sea cadets group have been parading in London to commemorate the Battle of Trefalgar while there’s the latest Westminster column from South East Cornwall MP Sheryll Murray.
As ever there’s the latest community news including Coad’s Green WI celebrating their 61st anniversary while there is also former BBC Spotlight presenter Justin Leigh’s latest column on the constant upheaval in government, a six-page farming diary and a two-page preview of the local Remembrance Day events.
