What’s inside this week’s Cornish Times?

THE ongoing road closure of St Cleer Road into Liskeard continues to cause problems for locals, visitors and businesses alike, and features heavily in this week’s Cornish Times.
We hear from St Cleer Parish Council chairman who fumes at South West Water over the closure, while Cornwall Council are also in the firing line as they deem local routes to Liskeard School and Community College as ‘safe to walk’, prompting more protests.
At the moment there are also several proposed housing developments for Liskeard and the surrounding area, sparking concerns.
On a more positive note, we hear from the Freemasons of the town who are raising funds to send a minibus to Poland for Ukrainian refugees, and a local artist raising money for charity through her Christmas cards. The town is also set to host the Liskeard Prime Stock Show this weekend. Inside is a preview and photographs from previous years.
A few miles away in Menheniot plans for a dirt bike track have been withdrawn while across the A390 in Callington the deputy mayor has asked to ‘put the brakes’ on spending and the Town Band have been to Treburley for a night of skittles and pool.
We also hear from a Looe woman who experienced pregnancy loss as she raises money for Luna’s Fund with a raffle, while a CEO of a local broadband provider has been recognised at the West Country Women Awards, and Looe Valley Singers are back in song post-pandemic.
There’s success for Callywith College student Riley at the Combat Sport World Championships while local clubs have been busy making bale sculptures for National Young Farmers Week and there’s relief for a single mother of three after six months of living in a Travelodge.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |