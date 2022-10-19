Whats inside this week’s Cornish Times?
THERE’S plenty to get your teeth stuck into in this week’s Cornish Times news section including criticism for GLL over the state of Lux Park Leisure Centre. Photographs circulated online last week of the poor state of changing room facilities, forcing ‘a deep clean’ and an apology.
There’s also an update from the first year of the ‘Clean up Culverland’ group in the town. Over in Saltash we hear about a local school that has been engaging with a parents’ network, news of an Aberdeen pensioner cycling over 700 miles to Saltash to raise funds for his daughter’s work place, and a town councillor getting involved with the Warm Coat Appeal.
Up the A388 at Callington more than £600 was raised for charity from a dog show, while the external wall at Callington Town Hall is being prepared for new ceramic murals.
Looe has plenty going on and features heavily again including locals being unhappy over trees being cut down and a pub being denied permission to serve outside.
Coad’s Green WI were treated to a speech from a former Kelly College teacher on Antarctica while there’s also the latest community news including an update on Saltash Model Club and former BBC Spotlight presenter Justin Leigh’s latest column on the joy animals can give us.
