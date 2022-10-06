What’s inside this week’s Cornish Times?
AS usual there’s plenty going on in this week’s Cornish Times as the toll to cross the Tamar Bridge goes up in price by 30%.The decision has caused outrage on the Cornish side of the border leading to plenty of debate on social media. Read all about it in this week’s paper.
Elsewhere, we hear from Gunnislake rapper Kai Benjamin who has wowed on The Voice UK while other feel-good factor stories include the return of Three Bags Full Wool Market in Liskeard at the weekend which raised more than £750 for good causes.
There’s plenty of pictures and reaction from locals that competed in the London Marathon at the weekend plus eight-year-old Emelia receives a rather special letter.
Also in Liskeard we hear from a resident claiming her privacy has been ruined by balconies overlooking her property while there’s rumours of ‘funny goings-on’ at night at Old Brewery Craft Market in Liskeard.
Along the A38 at Saltash there’s been some excellent news for primary schools as Brunel Primary Academy celebrate a superb Ofsted turnaround while a new therapy team is in place at Fountain Head House School.
Don’t miss former BBC Spotlight presenter Justin Leigh’s latest column on our love-hate relationship with technology, plus all the latest community news including a report and pictures from the Callington Arts and Produce Show, a four-page farming diary and a four-page events special covering the winter months.
