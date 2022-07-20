What’s in this week’s Cornish Times, on sale now

IN this week’s Cornish Times newspaper there’s news of Prince Charles and Camilla’s visit to Boconnoc Estate earlier this week amongst a host of other stories.

The recent Liskeard Show proved a huge success after its return following the COVID-19 pandemic. Inside are the results along with some photographs of the winners with more in next week’s paper.

There’s also news of plans being submitted for new housing in Liskeard, Torpoint Lions’ Fete, results from the Looe Raft Race and a £500,000 investment in Gunnislake-based company xigxag.

In a bid to curb speeding in Looe, we hear from a new community speedwatch team that has completed their training, while there’s also a picture special from Liskeard School and Community College’s Year 11 Prom and School Awards Evening.