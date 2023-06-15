THE Royal Cornwall Show is one of the biggest events in the Duchy calendar and last week’s three-day show features heavily in this week’s Cornish Times.
There are eight pages from the extravaganza looking at the winners and goings on as thousands headed down to Wadebridge.
Looe is a hive of activity in the summer and there is plenty going on in the seaside town at present.
A hotel is to be converted while economic regeneration is to be discussed further in the coming days and months.
We also have a report and pictures from last weekend’s Looe Raft Race, while the town’s Regatta have presented mementos for the first time.
Up in Liskeard, local traders have been left appalled by a lack of communication as works begin on a site in the town centre, while over in Saltash, memorial benches have been unveiled.
Two sisters from Callington and Launceston are set to to take on Mount Kilimanjaro later this year, we find out all about their journey so far, while bus advertising is being applied for in East Looe and Saltash.
As usual there’s the latest community news, including Linkinhorne Scout members heading to Washaway’s Scout Recreation Centre.
We also have the latest Westminster column from South East Cornwall MP Sheryll Murray, plus BBC Spotlight presenter Justin Leigh looks at whether gravy on a pasty goes, plus much more.